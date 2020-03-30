Greene urges residents to obey COVID-19 social-distancing rules

WESTERN BUREAU:

ERROL GREENE, the regional director for the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), is making a fresh appeal to citizens not to violate the Government’s restriction on social gatherings, one of the measures put in place to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We’re appealing to people to observe the rule as it relates to social distancing, and we encourage persons when they visit our facilities, to observe social distancing,” said Greene.

The social-distancing rule – of people staying at least three feet apart – is promulgated in the Disaster Risk Management Act.

In a bid to slow down the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 30,000 people and infected 660,000-plus across the globe, the Government has also stipulated that no more than 10 persons be in a space at any given time.

Greene was responding to reports that some residents in western Jamaica have been congregating in groups larger than 10 in public spaces, including at clinics and shopping centres.

“That’s the only thing that can save us, and every single Jamaican needs to be concerned and to respond in kind. We’ve gotten kudos internationally for how we’re responding to this situation, and this praise only strengthens our resolve to keep it as low as we can,” he added.

Greene said that there is an ongoing sensitisation drive to remind visitors of the need for social distancing.

“We’ve put things in place to accommodate persons who need to see the doctor, or to seek services at the health centre, that they don’t have to be so close to each other. In some instances, we have put up signs; and for the hospitals, we have customer-service persons going around and sensitising persons as to the protocols,” said Greene.

Up to Sunday, March 29, Jamaica recorded 36 infections and one death.