JDF appeals for soldiers on leave to contact army

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has issued an urgent appeal for all soldiers on leave overseas to immediately contact their brigade.

In a message posted on Twitter, the JDF did not say why the soldiers should make immediate contact.

However, the call coincides with Jamaica’s response to the coronavirus and what Prime Minister Andrew Holness calls the “rapidly approaching" community spread.

In the meantime, the JDF also says it will be suspending all recruitment until further advised.

