Professor Colin Gyles appointed acting UTECH President

The Pro-Chancellor of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) Richard Powell today advised that Professor Colin Gyles, Deputy President, will be appointed as Acting President effective April 3.

Powell said the Council of the University of Technology, Jamaica at its meeting held on March 25 approved the recommendation from the Joint Committee of the Academic Board and the Council for Gyles’ appointment in light of the impending expiration of the tenure of Professor Stephen Vasciannie as President of the University on April 2.

As Acting President, Gyles will carry out the functions of President as the chief academic and administrative officer of the University, reporting directly to the Council, through its Chairman, the Pro- Chancellor and will be principally responsible for implementing the Council’s policies.

Gyles has led a successful career as a lecturer, multidisciplinary scientist and academic administrator for over 30 years.

He has been serving as Deputy President of the university of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) since January 2015. During his tenure, he served as Acting President from August 2015 to December 2016.

During the transitional period, Associate Professor Dr Haldane Johnson has been appointed Acting Deputy President.

The appointment will take effect on April 3, 2020.

Johnson comes to the post as the current Associate Vice President, Teaching & Learning Undergraduate Studies, a position he has held since January 1, 2018.

Since September 2011, he was appointed as the Associate Vice President for Undergraduate Studies which included a 17-month period as Acting Deputy President.

Acting Deputy President, Associate Professor Johnson will head the Academic Affairs Division of the University and shall be directly responsible to the Acting President for the development, co-ordination and implementation of curricula and instruction within the university.

He will also be responsible for academic leadership by ensuring that academic planning and delivery with respect to curricula, teaching, research, creative activities and related academic service requirements are met in the Colleges and Faculties and areas of Academic Management.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.