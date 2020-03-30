US embassy addresses COVID information for health professionals

The United States Embassy in Kingston says America is not seeking to get health professionals to abandon their nation's fight against COVID-19 to bolster its own capacity.

The embassy was reacting to a Gleaner article today which highlighted information put out by the US State Department where the agency called for healthcare professionals, especially those working on COVID-19 issue, to contact their nearest US embassies for visa appointment.

“We encourage medical professionals seeking work in the US on a work or exchange visitor visa (H or J), particularly those working on COVID-19 issues, to contact the nearest US Embassy/Consulate for a visa appointment,” the department said in a news post on its website.

But in a statement today, a US embassy spokesperson said the initial post was “an attempt to be responsive and to provide clear guidance to applicants who had questions concerning petitions by medical professionals.”

“We recognise that our initial notice was not clearly worded and have since updated it to clarify that this only applied to applicants with approved petitions or existing participants in certified exchange programs,” the spokesperson added.

“This is in no way a call for health professionals to abandon their nation's fight against COVID-19 to support the efforts of the United States, as we are all in this fight together,” the spokesperson continued.

- Romario Scott, Gleaner Writer

