Man charged in relation to St Ann double murder

WESTERN BUREAU:

WHILE THE Government and various sporting associations have imposed numerous measures to minimise the spread of COVID-19, it would appear as if the message has not reached some communities in western Jamaica.

While football competitions under the umbrella of the parish associations across western Jamaica have been put on hold to facilitate the three-foot social-distancing protocol, leisure football is still being played in several communities, with scant regard to the regulation that no more than 10 persons be in one space at the same time.

“If we stay lock up inna we house all day long, we will probably go crazy … . Remember, we are not like the America people who accustomed fi lock up inna dem apartments fi hours getting fat,” a young man, who was seen walking towards a playing field adjoining Farm Primary School in St James, told The Gleaner on Thursday afternoon.

“We use wi sanitiser after wi done play, and it is not like we playing with people weh deh show symptoms.”

With the senior national football team taking the responsible stance of obeying the social-distancing policy, national coach Theodore ‘Tappa’ Whitmore said that health and safety protocols were being observed in keep the the Reggae Boyz in good physical condition ahead of the 2024 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“The physical trainers are the ones keeping in touch and monitoring the players. I’m just focusing on the planning side of it,” Whitmore said.

Superintendent Vernon Ellis, commander for the St James Division, said that the police were fully supportive of the directive and have been playing their part in maintaining compliance.

NO RESISTANCE

“We have not been meeting any resistance, as most persons seem to understand the seriousness of this virus,” Ellis told The Gleaner.

The superintendent said that he was particularly pleased with the compliance of taxi operators who, he said, were obeying the regulation of transporting one passenger fewer than their prescribed limit.

“These taxi operators are known to try to stretch rules whenever they can, but in the current situation, they have been quite obedient and we must commend them,” said Ellis.

Besides the leisure football players, others have been observed flouting the social-distancing protocol with board games such as dominoes, ludo, and draughts. At one location, players were observed occasionally spraying the backs of dominoes with sanitiser.

“Don’t tek we picture and put inna de paper, because it nah go look right,” said one of the domino players with a wry smile.

“We have we sanitiser, and if di spectator dem go home, a go just de four a wi, and di law seh once de number below 10 everything good.”