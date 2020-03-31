Full List | COVID curfew exemptions

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday afternoon detailed the people exempted from the nightly curfew which begins April 1 as part of measures to contain the spread of #COVID19.

The Prime Minister said, however, in order to be exempted, the listed individuals must be pursuing their jobs.

They will also be required to provide a photo ID to prove their employment.

The nightly curfew will run from 8 p.m to 6 a.m from April 1 - 8.

Exempted individuals

*Members of the Houses of Parliament and persons employed to the Houses of Parliament

*Permanent Secretaries

*Any Member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force or the Jamaica Defence Force

*Any person employed in a service concerning the provision of health, water, electricity, public works, sanitation, firefighting, civil aviation or telecommunications

*Veterinary surgeons, licensed under the Veterinary Act

*Immigration Officers and Customs Officers

*Correctional services officers

*Persons employed in the transportation of agricultural produce or livestock or employed in the poultry industry

(including catching crew, poultry processing plant staff and the staff of the feed mills)

*Persons employed in the sugarcane industry

*Persons employed to tourist establishments as defined by the Public Health (Tourist Establishments) Regulations, 2000

*Persons employed in services connected with oil-refining and with the loading, distribution, transportation or retail of petroleum fuel, liquefied natural gas or any renewable energy source.

*Persons employed in services connected with the loading and unloading of ships and with the storage and delivery of goods at, or from, docks, wharves and warehouses operated in connection with docks or wharves

*Persons employed in the provision of public transportation by the Jamaican Urban Transit Company or the Montego Bay Metro Company Limited

*The Judiciary and persons employed to the courts

*Persons employed to the media (such as journalists, television or radio presenters, camera operators, announcers, engineers, technicians and newspaper delivery personnel)

