Immigration Corner | Could professionals apply to Canada now?

Dear Miss Powell,

T HANK YOU for your weekly articles. Is Canada still accepting applications from professionals like teachers to live in Canada? Are teachers in demand in Canada? I have a diploma from a teacher’s college and a degree from The University of the West Indies. I also have a five-year old son that I need to take with me. Please tell me if I can qualify and what I need to. Do I need to first get a job offer?

– G.F.

Dear G.F.,

The government of Canada and the Department of Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) have issued several special advisories on their website in response to the COVID-19 situation. They have advised the public, locally and internationally, that they are still operational, and they are processing applications for temporary and permanent residents and citizenship applications.

Processing times may vary and there may be some delays. However, this is a good time for you to request a telephone meeting with an authorised immigration lawyer so that you can find out the requirements based on the finer details of your case, and how to ensure that your application is successful.

KEYS FACTORS

Teachers, lecturers, nurses, doctors, pharmacist, physiotherapist, computer analyst, web designers, financial advisers, administrative assistants, chefs, butchers, welders, maintenance, agricultural, processing and manufacturing tradesmen, supervisors and managers are just some of the occupations in demand in Canada.

JOB OFFER NOT A REQUIREMENT

You do not need a job offer in order to qualify as a federal skilled worker under the Express Entry System. However, if you have a valid job offer from a Canadian employer, you can earn between 50 and 200 points under the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). The CRS is used to determine if and when an applicant is selected. The points awarded will depend on the type of job. A valid job offer will give you a better chance of being invited to apply at the next round of invitation.

LANGUAGE SKILLS

Canada has two official languages – English and French. You will need to demonstrate your competence in at least one of the official languages. The two approved English tests are the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Programme (CELPIP), a general, test and the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), a general training examination. You will need to sit at least one.

If you are fluent in French, you should sit the French language test, as this could bolster your application. The Test d’evaluation de francais (TEF Canada) is offered at the Alliance Francais office locally.

You should ensure that you do well in the examination to ensure that you satisfy the minimum requirement for the Federal Skilled Worker Programme.

EDUCATIONAL CREDENTIALS

You are required to demonstrate that you have the educational qualifications to qualify and to be successfully employed in Canada. This means you need to show that all your post-secondary international education is equivalent to that of the Canadian educational standards.

You will be required to send your transcripts to one of the approved third-party organisations and notify the agency that the educational credential assessment report is required for Canadian immigration purposes.

The approved third agencies are: World Education Service, Comparative Education Service at the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies, International Credential Assessment Service of Canada, International Qualifications Assessment Service, and International Credential Evaluation Services. A quick online search will lead you to the required website, where you can sign up, pay your fees, and submit your transcripts for evaluation.

OTHER FACTORS

There are several other factors that will be considered. Some of these other factors are your age, work experience, savings, and ties to Canada. I strongly recommend that you do some research or consult directly with a Canadian authorised immigration lawyer to ensure that you have the correct information so that your application is successful.

