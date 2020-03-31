NWC suspends operations at Petersville facility

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has suspended operations at its Petersville Well facility in Westmoreland, until Friday, April 3, 2020.

The NWC says the action has become necessary in order to carry out further system assessment, after a routine check revealed that no water is coming from the well.

In the meantime, customers in Petersville may call the Westmoreland parish office at 876-955-2652 or 876-955-2657 to request trucked water.

For further information, customers may contact NWC toll free at 888-225-5692.

