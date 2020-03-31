Operational changes at JUTC amid COVID curfew

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) has announced operational changes effective Wednesday, April 1 in light of the islandwide curfew.

The seven-day curfew will run from 8:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m starting tomorrow.

JUTC Managing Director Paul Abrahams says the curfew will impact all routes, but more so the premium service which operates outside of Kingston.

He says the following measures will be implemented tomorrow in accordance with the curfew:

- The roll-out of buses will start no later than 8:00 a.m.

- Routes that originate and terminate in Kingston will have a 10-15 minutes headway.

- Portmore routes/out-of-town routes (Longsville, Clarendon, White Water/Inswood, Old Harbour) will have a headway 30 minutes

- Hill routes (Above Rocks and Border) including 52, 53, 54, 61 will last run at 4:30 p.m

- The last available bus will be at 5:00 p.m which will allow for drivers, on completion of their cycle trip, to return back to the depot to conclude their duties and go back home before the curfew deadline.

Abrahams says the JUTC will review these measures where necessary and adjust accordingly as it continues to monitor the situation.

