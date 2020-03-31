Suspects being sought in connection with Westmoreland murder

Sleuths assigned to the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects in the murder of 22-year-old Owayne Gardener committed in the parish on Saturday, March 7.

The suspects are Wayne Bowen, otherwise called ‘Junior’, and ‘Glamma G’, whose last known address is Barclay Street, Westmoreland, and a man known only as ‘Alaa’, of Dalling Street also in Westmoreland.

It is reported that about 1:30 p.m., Gardener was at home when he was approached by Bowen and Alaa.

A dispute reportedly ensued between them and a firearm was brought into play.

Gardener was shot in the upper body and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are appealing to Bowen and Alaa to turn themselves in to the Savanna-la-Mar CIB by 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 31.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is being asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2758, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.