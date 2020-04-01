Cut in GCT takes effect today

Effective today, the standard rate of General Consumption Tax (GCT) payable in respect to taxable goods and services will be 15%.

This is a reduction from the previous rate of 16.5%.

The new GCT rate of 15% was published in the Jamaica Gazette on March 30.

