Driver in custody following fatal St Thomas crash that killed nurse

The driver who was being sought by the police in relation to Sunday’s crash that claimed the life of 38-year-old Leonie Smith-Wilson, a nurse at the St Thomas Infirmary, is now in custody.

He was picked up at his workplace in the parish on Monday.

He is reportedly being held on reasonable suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is to be questioned by the police.

It is reported that minutes to 8 o’clock on Sunday evening, the driver of a red Honda Integra, which was heading in a westerly direction, swerved from his lane, hitting the rear end of a Toyota Probox which was heading in the opposite direction before slamming into a wall.

The injured driver of the Probox was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital while Smith-Wilson and another female passenger were rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital in the parish.

The driver of the Honda reportedly fled the scene.

Smith-Wilson was later transferred to the Kingston Public Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The condition of the driver of the Probox and the other occupant is unknown.

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie yesterday expressed condolences to the family of Smith-Wilson, describing the news of her death as distressing for himself and her colleagues at the infirmary.

Smith-Wilson, a resident of Llandewey, St Thomas, had been a member of staff at the infirmary since 2015.

She was reportedly heading to work when the crash occurred.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.