Gasoline and cooking gas down $4.50, diesel down $0.03
Published:Wednesday | April 1, 2020 | 5:45 PM
Gas prices will go down by $4.50 effective Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $119.70 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $122.51.
Automotive diesel oil will move up by $0.03 per litre to sell for $123.08.
The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.04 to sell for $102.49.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $4.50 to sell for $34.89, while butane will move up by $0.02 to sell for $45.46 litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
