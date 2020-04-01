Investigators in Clarendon probing separate fatal shootings

Police investigators in Clarendon are probing the shooting deaths of two men in two separate incidents in Lionel Town on Tuesday night.

The first incident claimed the life of 56-year-old Everton Osbourne, a fisherman of Salt River district.

The police report that about 7:10 p.m., residents reportedly heard explosions and alerted them.

On their arrival, Osbourne was seen lying on a roadway with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the second incident, 36-year-old Gary Shaw, otherwise called ‘Fred’, of Chestnut Lane in,Lionel Town, was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community.

The incident reportedly happened about 7:59 p.m.

It is reported that residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

On their arrival, Shaw was found lying in blood with several gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

Mayor of May Pen and councillor for the Rocky Point division, Winston Maragh, has described the shooting as unfortunate.

“I notice that crime is on the upsurge again in Clarendon and I hope that the police will do their part because this is very sad.”

