Jamaica records third COVID-19 death

Jamaica has recorded a third COVID-19 death.

This was announced by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton in a post on Twitter a short while ago.

Tufton says details will be presented at a press briefing this afternoon.

This development comes a day after the second patient with the coronavirus died.

Up to Tuesday, Jamaica recorded 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

