Jamaica records third COVID-19 death
Published:Wednesday | April 1, 2020 | 2:15 PM
Jamaica has recorded a third COVID-19 death.
This was announced by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton in a post on Twitter a short while ago.
Tufton says details will be presented at a press briefing this afternoon.
This development comes a day after the second patient with the coronavirus died.
Up to Tuesday, Jamaica recorded 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
