Jamaica's COVID-19 cases now at 44

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton this afternoon reported that Jamaica has recorded an additional six cases of the coronavirus.

Tufton says all six are linked to the case of the 79-year-old man from Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon who became Jamaica's first COVID-related death.

The community is now under quarantine.

Of the six new cases, two are in Portland Cottage, three in Longsville and one in Hayes, Clarendon.

The new positive results have pushed to 44, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Tufton disclosed that the third patient with COVID-19 who has died was a 41-year-old male from Westmoreland.

He said the man had underlining conditions and developed renal failure.

The man had a travel history from the United Kingdom.

In the meantime, Tufton says medical officials are monitoring 69 households.

Fifty of them are in Corn Piece, and the others in Portland Cottage, Longsville and Hayes, Clarendon and may have to take further action there.

