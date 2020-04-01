KingAlarm forgoing profits to pay workers, cut prices

Effective today, KingAlarm will be reducing prices on security guard services for an initial period of one month.

Additionally, KingAlarm Managing Director, John P. Azar, indicated that for the month of April, the company would be foregoing all profits on guarding services and operating "at flat cost" with all monies being charged going directly to pay its security officers, mobile supervisors and other administrative charges.

The company employs more than 3,000 security professionals.

"While this gesture will be at a significant cost to us, now more than ever, we realise that this should not be about profiteering in a time of crisis, but for each person who can help to do so in whatever way they can with the greater good of the nation and all Jamaicans in mind," said Azar in a media release.

He called for other businesses that could afford to reduce prices of certain essential goods and services "to have the social conscience to do so in solidarity with the Jamaican people all of whom are being negatively affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus."

"In these scary and uncertain times, it is critical that we band together as a society and fully appreciate that we are truly stronger together than we are individually."

KingAlarm will also be offering special security packages to doctors and nurses as a gesture of gratitude for their service to the country during the COVID crisis.

"These individuals work on the frontlines to safeguard the lives of others and keep our society functional. It is important that they feel our love and appreciation as a society in any way possible," Azar said.

Azar is also hoping that other companies across other sectors will follow suit in offering special discounts "to the everyday heroes within the essential services and really make them understand just how deeply we appreciate their efforts."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.