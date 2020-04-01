Meeting pending between Education Ministry, private schools association

Private school stakeholders, including teachers and parents, will have to wait until Thursday to known what agreements, if any, will be reached between the Ministry of Education and the Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA).

This as a meeting planned for today did not materialise.

Talks were held on Friday and a follow-up meeting was expected to be held today.

The meeting was expected to clarify several issues raised by the association including matters relating to funding and e-learning.

The government ordered the closure of schools for 14 days, beginning March 13, as a means of limiting the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The shutdown has since been extended until the end of Easter.

Association president Dr Faithlyn Wilson told The Gleaner that while the meeting did not happen, a document on the issues at hand is being prepared for circulation to members.

It was previously suggested by JISA representatives that the Government may need to give assistance to private schools if the closure period goes beyond April 20.

- Christopher Thomas

