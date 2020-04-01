Mobay chamber backs call for removal of GCT, SCT on electricity and fuel

The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it supports the call from the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) for the government to temporarily suspend the General Consumption Tax (GCT) on electricity as well as remove the Special Consumption Tax (SCT) on fuel used in the production of electricity as a way of easing the economic burden brought on by COVID-19.

They were among proposals put forward by the company over the weekend.

READ: JPS working to ease burden on customers during COVID-19

Chamber president Janet Silvera says her organisation sees the value in the move.

“The rapid spread of COVID-19 continues to significantly disrupt lives, communities and economic activities. It is crucial at this time that all players work together to minimise the impact on the public and limit disruptions to the Jamaican economy,” Silvera said in a media release.

“Suspending the GCT and SCT for the next three months will reduce the energy bill, which would aid both the businesses and the general public in this strenuous period,” added Silvera.

The Mobay chamber president says the JPS should also step up and offer a reprieve to customers during the coronavirus crisis.

“We urge that in addition to this tremendous response (JPS donating $45 million towards Jamaica’s COVID-19 response), the JPS will also consider suspending disconnections for the period in line with what many utility companies have done, worldwide.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.