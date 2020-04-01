NCB moves transactions to digital channels, waives more fees

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) says it has moved to further reduce face-to-face transactions as part of efforts to observe social distancing, self-quarantine and other measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

As such, effective Friday, April 3, transactions that can be conducted via intelligent ABMs, the NCB mobile app, online banking, and drop boxes will not be facilitated face-to-face.

Additionally, customers of NCB Insurance will now be able to pay their monthly insurance premiums online.

“Our customers have been asking for additional ways to stay safe. Fortunately, we have the digital solutions that allow them to manage their financial affairs from the safety of their homes. In this way they can avoid the inconvenience of lines outside the branches and reduced branch hours resulting from our observation of social distancing protocols.” said Brian Boothe, NCB Senior General Manager – Corporate, Commercial and Consumer Banking.

“As an additional incentive to encourage our business and personal customers to leverage the digital channels, we will be waiving all ACH transfer fees and ABM fees for customers using their Midas cards at our ABMs and RTGS fees will be waived until April 30,” continued Boothe.

He said arrangements have been put in place to assist customers with setting up online access.

“We recognise that some customers will need assistance in signing up for our digital channels and utilising them, therefore we will have dedicated staff at the Half- Way Tree, Knutsford Boulevard, Oxford Place, University, Portmore, May Pen, Mandeville, Santa Cruz, Savanna-la-mar, Bay West and Ocho Rios, branches to support customers with the process. This crisis has demonstrated the importance of being able to conduct many of our daily activities online. It is safer in the current context, more convenient, and in the case of NCB, more affordable for our customers to transact in this way.”

Customers may also visit www.jncb.com/covid19 for information on how to sign up for the NCB Mobile App or NCB Online.

Customers are reminded that a RSA token is required to utilise the NCB mobile app and NCB Online.

Business customers may liaise with their Business Banker, Relationship Managers or Branch Managers to sign up for NCB Business Online and our Drop Box facility.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.