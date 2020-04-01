Normal operations at JUTC despite nightly curfew

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) says it will continue to operate as normal despite the all-island curfew.

Yesterday, the state-owned bus company announced that it would implement operational changes effective Wednesday in light of the seven-day islandwide curfew, which starts today.

The measure will run from 8:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m.

But, the JUTC has scrapped its plans and say they will operate as normal.

The move came after the government yesterday gazetted an order which outlines the people exempted from the nightly curfew.

This includes persons employed in the provision of public transportation by the Jamaican Urban Transit Company or the Montego Bay Metro Company Limited.

The JUTC says it will continue to monitor the situation and update the public accordingly.

