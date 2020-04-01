Normalcy returns at Irie FM

Carl Gilchrist, Gleaner Writer

Normal operations are expected to return to Ocho Rios-based Irie FM Radio today after a dispute on Tuesday caused workers to withdraw their services, taking the radio station off the airwaves.

The workers and their union became upset yesterday after six employees were laid off during ongoing negotiations between the National Workers Union (NWU) and the management of the radio station.

READ: IRIE FM goes off air

The company said the lay-offs are in response to the downturn from the COVID-19 crisis.

The standoff deepened this morning after some workers were barred from the property as management tried to enforce the lay-offs.

The parties met at the Ministry of Labour this afternoon in an effort to resolve the dispute and following the talks the workers returned to their jobs.

And the station also returned to the airwaves.

“We were on strike but we’ve come to a solution for the time being,” NWU chief union delegate Robert Williams told The Gleaner after emerging from the meeting just after midday on Wednesday.

“…They are to withdraw the letters and we’re to have a meeting tomorrow at the Ministry of Labour and, again, another meeting on Friday.



“So we’re waiting on them to finalise that since they made that decision. We’re going back to normal now but we’re awaiting a letter or an email from the Ministry of Labour to authenticate the decision,” Williams explained.

