Operating hours at tax offices adjusted due to COVID curfew

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has adjusted its opening hours as a result of the seven-day all-island curfew which starts tonight.

Effective today, all tax offices and the Stamp Office will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m daily.

And all TAJ business offices, including the Corporate Office, will now close at 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Portmore tax office’s Saturday operations will be suspended with immediate effect, until further advised.

TAJ continues to appeal to customers, particularly at the Cross Roads Tax Office, to cooperate with the instructions of security at our locations to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended social distance of at least three feet.

Continued failure to comply may result in TAJ having to take additional steps to ensure the safety of waiting customers.

Tax Administration Jamaica is reminding customers that several of its services can be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

These online services include all business related tax filing and payments, payment of certificate of fitness fees, property tax, traffic tickets, and TCC application.

