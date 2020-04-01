Transport Authority suspends renewal application late fee

The Transport Authority is suspending late fees for renewal of public passenger vehicle (PPV) road licences and commercial carriers until April 14.

The suspension follows a directive from the Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague in light of current health concerns surrounding the COVID -19 Virus.

Montague says operators are being provided the additional days to re-licence their vehicles without the usual penalty in order to ease the pressures as they provide the essential service of public transportation during this challenging period.

All owners/operators of public passenger vehicle and commercial carriers will, therefore, be required to pay late fees of $10,000 for the renewal applications submitted on April 15 and beyond.

In the meantime, the Transport Authority is reminding licensees that they may utilise its online application portal at www.ta.org.jm to submit their applications once they have an active email account and a credit or visa debit card for payment.

Customers using the portal can now submit PPV and commercial carriers applications online and should contact the Transport Authority Call Centre at 1-888-991-5687 during the hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily for support in completing their applications.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.