10 charged for breaching COVID-19 curfew

The police today charged 10 persons for breaching the COVID-19 curfew which started last night.

The police say among the group is 37-year-old Dayne Mitchell of Penso Street, Kingston who was seen o in a viral social media video stating his refusal to comply with the order.

The others persons charged are:

* Maurice Dunham of White Hall, Westmoreland.

* Cecelia Palmer of Sandy Bay, Hanover.

* Okeave McIntosh of Central in Lucea, Hanover.

* Shane Thompson of Prosper Road in Lucea, Hanover.

* Elvis Jones of Sandy Bay, Hanover.

* Ryan Mckoy of Mount Peace, Hanover.

* Denton McIntosh of Malcolm Heights in Lucea, Hanover.

* Jordane Fletcher of Rejoin, Hanover and

* Elvis Clarke of Kingsvale in Hanover.

The police say scores of persons were warned for prosecution and they cooperated.

No homeless persons were arrested anywhere in the country, according to the police.

Persons are being reminded to comply with the nightly all-island curfew that runs from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Failure to comply may put others at risk of contracting the coronavirus and can result in actions taken against a non-compliant individual, the police say.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.