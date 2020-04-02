Bail hearings now being conducted via video conferencing

The Judiciary has announced that bail hearings are now being conducted through video conferencing.

It says the became necessary as Jamaica continues to implement measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including promoting social distancing and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 persons.

The initiative, which is being done in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force, started last week and forms part of the Judiciary’s thrust to ensure the right of every accused person to a bail hearing.

The hearings are being conducted in the Kingston and St Andrew, St James and Trelawny.

It was outlined that discussion is also being had with the Department of Correctional Services to facilitate bail hearing via video conferencing in their facilities.

This will increase the use of technology in our courts to ensure ease of access and improved efficiency within the system.

“The Judiciary of Jamaica must ensure that there is access to justice even in a time of crisis and must continue to fulfil its obligations to protect the rights of the citizens as best as possible,” said Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

Attorneys who are desirous of accessing the service are encouraged to contact the court offices or the Judiciary’s Emergency COVID-19 Call Centre at 876-926-3750, 876-613-8800 and 876-754-8337.

