Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton (third right) shares an elbow bump with Jamaica Flour Mills Managing Director Derrick Nembhard during a hand over of flour and cereal to communities under quarantine as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking on are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Colette Roberts-Risden (second left) and Jamaica Flour Mills supervisors Wayne Owen (left) and Lenford Walton.