It was all smiles of gratitude! NCB’s Gratitude Bus made a stop at the Jamaica Autism Support Association’s headquarters in Kingston to reveal that they were the top voted special needs/disability organisation, as part of the foundation’s Grant a Wish Christmas programme copping an award of $1 million. The members were also gifted with a Christmas tree which was set-up and decorated by everyone with carols reverberating in the background and a wide array of presents for the children