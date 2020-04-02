Earth Today | From pageant queen to recycling champ

MISS UNIVERSE Jamaica 2019 Iana Tickle Garcia continues to make her mark as a philanthropist and environmental champion.

The founder of the Crochet for Charity project, Garcia uses her crocheting skills to create handmade accessories and donates 100 per cent of the profits to charitable causes.

Since her win as Miss Jamaica Universe, she continues to live out her passion for helping those in need and has extended this to helping to cultivate a cleaner, greener Jamaica through her recycling initiative dubbed ‘I Recycle, What’s your Superpower?’

Recently, she has been working with Recycling Partners of Jamaica and Knutsford Express to place recycling bins in several schools in Montego Bay. She also visits these schools and others to speak to the students about the importance of recycling and what it means for the future.

As the pageant queen and recycling champion, she plans to expand her initiative by partnering with other environmentally related agencies to launch a new campaign that will not only educate, but encourage the public to increase their recycling efforts.