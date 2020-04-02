Online sittings of parliament not necessary right now – Samuda

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives Karl Samuda says Jamaica is not yet at the stage where sittings of parliament need to be conducted online.

However, he was quick to point out that if the need arises then it would be a collective decision.

Samuda noted that social distancing seating and other safety and health protocols, as promulgated by the government, have been instituted at the parliament.

“To say we are going to engage Parliament and the process by which we legislate virtually, is not a matter that has received any serious discussion so far,” Samuda said.

“Those are provisions that are being worked out right now but at the moment there are no plans to virtually convene the Parliament or any of the committees at this time,” he continued.

Meanwhile, his opposition counterpart Dr Morais Guy said a move to hold online committee meetings is something members of the Opposition benches have been advocating for.

Guy argued that given the unfolding coronavirus situation in the country, using internet-based communication technology such as video conferencing for parliamentary meetings would be useful.

“Certainly it is something that we would urge and push for to also include the entire parliament because the committees are subsets of the parliament,” Guy said.

He acknowledged that parliament’s ageing infrastructure would need to be upgraded to accommodate the move.

