St Andrew man in viral video among several arrested for breaching COVID curfew

A St Andrew man is among several people who were last night arrested for breaching the curfew order as nightly restrictions took effect.

The police are still collating the number of arrests and the related parishes.

The St Andrew man was pursued after he went live on social media in an expletive-laden post saying he and his neighbours would not be obeying the curfew orders announced by the Prime Minister.

The video showed several of them gathered on the road interacting.

Under the Disaster Risk Management Act, people in breach could be fined up to $1 million or sentenced to up to 12 months in prison.

The Government has announced nightly curfews from 8:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Jamaica.

The nightly curfews will end on April 8.

So far, Jamaica has recorded 44 cases of COVID-19 with three related deaths.

The corporate area parishes of Kingston and St Andrew account for the most cases, 12.

Only the parishes of Hanover, Trelawny and St Thomas have yet to record a case.

*NOTE: An earlier version of this story had said the accused man is from Arnett Gardens. However, it has since been reported that he is, in fact, from Jones Town.

