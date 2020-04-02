The police are probing a case of suspected suicide in Franklyn Town, Kingston 16.

It is reported that about 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nicholas Griffiths was found hanging by a piece of cord tied to the roof of his dwelling by a relative

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

