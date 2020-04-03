4,000 front-line medical staff to benefit from Wisynco contributions

Wisynco Group Limited, in recognition of the front-line workers who are committed to stemming the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica, has lent its support through the contribution of its purified water brand, WATA, and energy malt, Vitamalt, to persons serving in the medical field.

Vitamalt Brand Manager Kevon Spence shared, “We had to ensure we were helping as many of our medical personnel across the country as possible. We thought it prudent to contribute products such as Vitamalt and WATA to provide nourishment for our island’s hospital workers, who are working overtime to fight the pandemic in Jamaica.”

BENEFICIARY NAMED

The Ministry of Health and Wellness Foundation was identified as the beneficiary of the essential items in order to facilitate islandwide distribution to the hospital network via Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western health authorities.

There are 15,360 bottles of 500ml WATA and 7,200 bottles of 330ml Vitamalt beverages are being donated to the Ministry of Health and Wellness Foundation for delivery to the respective health authorities this week. The first batch of Vitamalt and WATA was donated to the South East Regional Health Authority at the National Chest Hospital on Monday.

Executive director for the Ministry of Health and Wellness Foundation, Courtney Cephas, welcomed the gesture. “This is a tremendous help to our many front-line staff. We have staff working for 24 hours and many of them working in our emergency operations centres. With this donation we can provide them with beverages that we are all grateful for.” He continued, “The donation helps us twofold, as in one instance it goes directly to our staff, and in the second instance they aid in freeing up fiscal space for our Government, as it allows us to spend one less dollar, that is in turn used to ramp up supplies of equipment and even transportation for our front-line staff.”