Advertorial | What documents will I need to submit?

I JUST purchased my first car and I am really excited about having it insured! I have already selected my quote from the best choices MIBinsure.com offered. I must congratulate Marathon for this marvelous initiative. It was easy and convenient, and the costs for the policy options for my vehicle were much lower than I expected. I think I am ready to pay for the policy I selected. What documents will I need to submit as a first-time car owner?

Congratulations! And welcome to the wonderful world of car ownership! Your car is a valuable asset. It will not only make your commute hassle-free, but it also opens a range of opportunities to enjoy the beauty of our island at your own convenience. We are happy that you enjoyed your MIBinsure.com experience.

If you are insuring comprehensive, third party, fire or theft, a valuation report on your vehicle is required, as your premium will be calculated with this in mind. For a third-party policy, you may need a mechanical report based on the age of the vehicle. The difference between both reports is simply that the valuation states the market value of the vehicle, while the mechanical report does not.

There are various documents that you may need to submit, once you have selected the insurance policy you wish to purchase.

The checklist below covers the minimum policy requirements:

• Vehicle registration certificate in your name.

• Certificate of fitness.

• Proof of address (utility bill, bank statement, signed letter from JP).

• Driver’s licence.

• Valuation report or mechanical report.

Please note that your policy may come into effect ahead of the submission of all the necessary documents. We will insure your vehicle for a period of seven days by issuing a temporary cover note, which will allow you to drive while securing the outstanding paperwork.

If you are still unsure, please call us at 876-929-1468. We will gladly answer any questions you may have.

We look forward to doing business with you.

Will I be penalised for renewing after expiration date?

My policy is due for renewal soon, but my car has engine problems and it will not be fixed in time. Will I be penalised for renewing after the expiration date?

We are so sorry that your vehicle is out of service and hope that the problem will be resolved soon.

At Marathon, we treasure our customers and serving you best is our priority.

You in fact have up to one year after expiration to renew your policy without penalty. Renewal may be done using MIBinsure.com. Simply log on to the portal and complete the process.

We recommend that you contact our Help Desk via email at mibinsurehelp@mibja.com or call us 876-929-1468, to speak with one of

