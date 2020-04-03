Gov’t ramping up drive to locate passengers, COVID cases now 53

Persons who came into Jamaica between March 18 and 23 and have failed to report to the Health Ministry will be taken into state quarantine and will be charged.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the greatest threat to the government’s COVID-19 fight to limit the spread of the virus is the people who arrived in Jamaica between the period.

The majority of Jamaica’s confirmed cases are imported.

Holness says the government has received the list of people who arrived during the period and officers are collating the names.

He said the police and health officials will be going door to door to located the individuals.

Further, the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency will place those who have not reported on a watch list and they will be barred from leaving the island.

Meanwhile, Jamaica now has 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton disclosed that the country recorded six more cases.

He also indicated that seven people have now recovered including 'Patient 1'.

In the meantime, Holness announced a further 14-day restriction on incoming passenger traffic.

And the quarantine order for the community of Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon has also been extended for a further 14 days.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.