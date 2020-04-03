ICWI drives customers to digital channels

In response to the recent Government-implemented COVID-19 procedures and guidelines, the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) is urging customers to take advantage of the various digital channels it has available to do business with them.

The company has been following Government guidelines to ensure the safety of its customers and staff by adopting a ‘work from home’ methodology, reducing the number of employees who are required to be physically present in the workplace, with many staff now working from home.

President at ICWI, Paul Lalor, disclosed measures taken by ICWI to accommodate the changes to the present business climate in Jamaica, “Prior to the spread of COVID-19 in the Caribbean, ICWI had put a response plan in place to ensure the safety of employees and customers. Our offices have been outfitted with hand sanitisers and we are conducting enhanced cleaning measures at all locations during the outbreak. Recently, we have implemented temporary closing hours of 3 p.m. at all locations, with the exception of the Portmore branch which closes at 5 p.m. It is important for me to point out that even though our doors close early, our customers can still connect with us remotely, using one of our many digital options.”

According to ICWI, the goal at ICWI has always been to make doing business easy. Customers can transact all types of business remotely. Connect by calling ICWI at 888-920-ICWI (4294), email direct@icwi.com or WhatsApp 876-545-4294. Online options hosted at www.icwi.com include Click and Go renewals, claims reporting, live chat or online quotations.

Customers can be serviced in the manner in which they are accustomed. Vice-president of Marketing, Distribution and Human Resources Samantha Samuda shared, “Our temporary ‘work from home’ protocol will still allow our team members to interact with our clients while keeping themselves and their families safe. As it relates to ‘non-essential’ workers, all ICWI branches in Jamaica remain open and will operate with a skeleton staff until further notice.” She went on, “We are pleased to see that our online e-client service, Click and Go, and our Business WhatsApp application have become useful tools offering stability to our customers during this time of crisis.”