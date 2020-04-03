The Masters | Stay home, but keep moving!

Monday, April 6 is WORLD PHYSICAL ACTIVITY DAY! A global day recognised by the World Health Organization. And with the help of Jamaica Moves, Living is here to help you get moving!

Exercising and staying fit are important to good health and reduce the risk of developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, stroke, hypertension, heart disease and certain cancers. Yet a lot of people don’t get enough exercise because they believe they don’t have the time, it’s hard or boring, and many just don’t know how.

Well, amid the pandemic of COVID-19, now IS the time! We’re here to remind you that you can get a good, fun-filled workout from the comfort of your own home. Here’s 5 easy ways you can get moving at home:

1. Play games

One fun way to get moving is to play with friends and family. And if you’re parents, it’s a great way to get the children moving too. Try games such as baseball, skipping, hopscotch, play catch with a ball, or even Simon says. There are endless games to play and get moving. Remember to apply social distancing and sanitise your games before using.

2. Follow a structured exercise video

Through their Move It Monday theme, the Jamaica Moves Campaign every Monday so far, including today, goes live on their social media pages with a virtual workout session. If you miss that, many gyms or dance classes have free online videos with instructions that are easy to follow, upbeat and fun to do at home. You can also play the music of your choice and get moving in and around your home.

3. Walk in and around the house or yard

Walking is an excellent form of exercise, especially for people who have not exercised in a while, have injuries, or are overweight. Walk around and resist the habit of staying seated for long periods of time. If you have stairs, walk up and down them to really work those muscles.

4. Improvise

A house may not have the typical things found in a gym but everyone can improvise. Try using household items such as a 2-litre water bottle as weights. This is especially useful for people who want a high-intensity workout. Use your walls for wall sits. Use your floor for bear crawls and push-ups.

5 Do yard work or gardening

Nothing gets you moving on a busy schedule like housekeeping or yard work. Things like pushing yard debris with a wheelbarrow, tending your garden or cleaning the backyard is sure to get you moving.

Whichever you choose, be sure to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity a day – 60 minutes for children – to help to keep the NCDs away. And remember to always warm up and stretch before exercising, slowly work your way up to high-intensity workouts, and if you’re not sure, find out from your doctor what is best for you.

Jamaica Moves is the country’s coordinated national response to the increased incidence of NCDs. Through education, engagement and the building of supportive environments, the campaign hopes to reduce NCDs by 25 per cent by the year 2025.