MenTOUR encouraging high-school boys

MENTOUR, AN initiative started by The Gleaner’s Youthlink and Ah Loaf of Bread Charity, is doing a series of ‘Smart Talks’ to high-school boys, with the aim of motivating and encouraging them. It debuted days prior to the shutdown due to the novel coronavirus at Dunoon Technical High School. The tour is aimed at uplifting male high-school students through inspirational and heartfelt ‘men-to-boys’ talk. Foska Oats was also on location with their booth to provide students with free oatmeal packs, as well as a blended punch.

Amid the familiar social malfunctions, peer pressure, and economical susceptibilities plaguing our young men, the guests were eager to share their experiences with the boys.

‘BELIEVE IN YOURSELF’

“For me, success goes by three stages: thinking, believing, and then doing. You have to believe in yourself; self-belief is the first belief. If you don’t believe in yourself, then you can’t expect people to believe in you. I loved music from a tender age. I came from a garrison community, so I don’t see any reason for you not to be able to take yourself out of that situation and become someone in society that people look up to,” said dancehall artiste KipRich.

The theme for the tour is ‘Striving for Success’, which the young men were very receptive to, as they sat down, fully focused, without any disciplinary intervention from their teachers. They were told about the importance of their teachers through the use of a biblical reference. “Just as Samuel anointed David, you must allow your teachers to anoint you with education, anoint you with discipline, and anoint you with desire. Don’t reject your anointing, because each of you have something great in you,” stated Kareem LaTouche, MenTOUR coordinator.

The project, which is currently in its pilot stage, was spawned as an avenue to uplift and positively reroute young men through compelling and interactive engagements. Artiste such as KipRich, Craigy-T, and Sikka Rymes came on board the initiative to talk to at-risk boys in need of support and guidance.

“I don’t see success as a destination at all. People ask me if I consider myself a success and I tell them, ‘I’m getting there.’ I’ve never failed a day in my life. Everything is a stepping stone for where I want to be; and every time that I approach where I think I want to be, I start to look further. So I always have a dream,” said dancehall artiste Craigy T as he addressed the students.

The message continued as newly appointed Brand Manager at Chas E. Ramson Limited, Stephen Reid, revealed that he was going through a deep state of depression for over a year when he found out his father had cancer. “I felt like doing nothing, because he was my rock. I was just home wasting my talent, until one day he [father] looked at me and said I can do so many things; and that moment, I got up and decided to get back into the game.”

MenTOUR’s message comes as a significant game changer that is welcomed by many institutions and artistes advocating for peace among schoolchildren. The tour has been postponed due to the new coronavirus. However, it will resume in accordance with guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Welless.

editorial@gleanerjm.com