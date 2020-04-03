PMI’s Jackson gets new appointment overseas

Western Bureau:

PASTOR EVERTON Jackson, who heads both the Calvary Baptist Church in Montego Bay and the Peace Management Initiative (PMI) Western, has been appointed to serve as the new director of integral mission by the Baptist World Alliance (BWA) and will be based in the United States.

According to a release from the BWA, in his new executive-level position, Jackson will focus on the BWA’s core ministry area of evangelism and mission, while providing administrative oversight and leadership in the areas of religious freedom, human rights and justice, as well as theological reflection and transformational leadership.

“I wish to join with the BWA leadership to congratulate and welcome Everton Jackson into the BWA staff in his new role as director of integral mission,” said BWA President Paul Msiza. “Everton is bringing with him a great wealth of knowledge and experience from serving in both the Jamaica Baptist Union and the Caribbean Baptist Fellowship. The BWA family is looking forward to being blessed by his gifts, dedication, and sterling leadership. Everton is a pastor at heart, an evangelist, a missiologist, and, above all, a humble servant of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

NUMEROUS ROLES

Jackson has served in numerous ministry positions at the local, national, and international levels within the Baptist Church. Prior to his latest position as pastor at the Calvary Baptist Church, where he has led the congregation since 2005, he has also served as BWA regional secretary/executive secretary and treasurer for the Caribbean Baptist Fellowship since 2010. He also served as president of the Jamaica Baptist Union (JBU) from 2000-2002; JBU vice-president from 1998-2000; and director of the JBU Mission Agency from 1994-1998.

Jackson, who has been serving as head of PMI Western since 2005 and as a commissioner on the Jamaican Government’s Commission on Violence Prevention from 2009 to present, will be replaced at PMI Western by fellow pastor Richard Keene.

“My primary ministry passion is for the holistic transformation of God’s people in God’s world through the liberating power of God’s word,” said Jackson, who is looking forward to his new posing with much relish. “This passion is inspired by my personal experience of the saving grace of the Gospel of Christ, which has led to a deep love for others to have a similar experience. It is my conviction that the Gospel of Christ, properly understood, is sufficient through the power of the Holy Spirit to change lives, perspectives, and socio-economic conditions,” continue Jackson

“I am excited about joining the BWA team not only to help in consolidating the growth experienced over the past 10 years in Africa, Asia Pacific, Caribbean and Latin America, but to assist in reversing the decline in other regions through creative, innovative and non-traditional evangelistic approaches. I am excited about partnering with the six regions in responding to practical challenges, driven by our conviction to love our neighbour,” added Jackson

Highly revered in western Jamaica, both inside and outside of the church circle, Jackson holds both a bachelor of arts and a master of arts in theology from The University of the West Indies. He has been married to his wife, Cecelia for more than 30 years and the union has produced one son, Abdu Anthony.