Traffic lights at South Camp Rd, Harbour St intersection out

The National Works Agency (NWA) is encouraging motorists to exercise due care when making their way onto Michael Manley Boulevard, from the lower section of South Camp Road, as the traffic signals at the intersection are currently out of operation.

The NWA says the mast arm poles on which the signal heads are attached were knocked down, which has effectively taken the traffic lights out of service.

The agency says it is taking the necessary steps to have the mast arms replaced with a view to reinstating the signalised intersection.

Until those works are completed, the agency is reminding motorists that the junction now operates as a three-way stop with the first motorists getting to the intersection having the right of way to enter.

