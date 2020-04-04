Family of ‘Lizard’ Williams appeals for privacy, expresses gratitude for support

The family of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams is expressing gratitude to those who have offered their support over the past few years.

A spokesperson said in a statement that the family continues to grieve the loss.

Yesterday, the Court of Appeal upheld the murder convictions of Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, Shawn Storm, given name Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John.

They were convicted in April 2014 for the August 2011 killing of Williams at a house in Havendale, St Andrew.

Meanwhile, Williams’ family is dismissing claims that a voicenote being circulated on online platforms is the mother of their deceased loved one.

The spokesperson said that the family is asking the public for privacy at this time.

