Gustazos partners with Food For the Poor in COVID response

Gustazos, under its social responsibility platform, G-Community, has partnered with Food For The Poor, Jamaica to help families islandwide who are affected by COVID-19.

With the health and financial security of many Jamaicans now at risk, Gustazos says the initiative aims to raise funds to provide medical and food items for Jamaicans most in need.

Gustazos, with its presence in five countries: Jamaica, USA, Dominican Republic, Panama and Spain, is giving persons the opportunity to maximise donations to non-profit institutions like Food For The Poor, said Adam Barakat, Commercial Director of Gustazos in Jamaica.

People are encouraged to go to the web page www.Gustazos.com until April 7 and donate from J$250 (US$1.82) as many times as they wish.

Click here to donate

