St Thomas man charged with double murder granted $800,000 bail

A St Thomas man charged in relation to a 2019 double murder was on Friday offered $800,000 when he appeared before the parish court.

Garfield Gredory was ordered to surrender his travel documents and not to make contact with crown witnesses.

The court also imposed a curfew order, which is to run from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and he is to report to the police twice weekly.

His lawyer, Hensley Williams, requested that his client be granted an Out of Parish Residential Order as a part of his bail conditions.

The judge agreed.

He also told the court that will be challenging the statement of one of the witnesses in the case.

Gredory is to return to court on July 1.

He was arrested and later charged with two counts of murder and one count of illegal possession of firearm arising from the shooting deaths of Marlon Simms, who is of an Albion address in the parish, and a man known as 'Piper', of 11 Miles, Bull Bay.

It is reported that about 8:50 p.m. on December 19, 2019, the two men and a woman were standing near a car in the vicinity of a board structure along the Easington main road when men armed with guns came up and opened fire, hitting both men.

The woman was not hurt.

The gunmen then escaped in an awaiting vehicle.

The injured men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.