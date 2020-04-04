Stony Hill woman abducted by gunmen

A police probe has been launched into the abduction of a woman along Airy Castle road in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

The Gleaner understands that about 1:15 yesterday afternoon 50-year-old Jacqueline Aikman and another woman were walking along the road when a grey Toyota Probox motorcar with men aboard drove up.

The men reportedly brandished a gun and then ordered Aikman to get inside the vehicle and told her friend to run.

The vehicle then sped away reportedly with Aikman in it.

The Gleaner was told that Aikman was wearing a black and white skirt and turtleneck blouse.

Her family is appealing for her safe return.

