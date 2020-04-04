Two more COVID-19 cases in Jamaica push tally to 55
Jamaica's Health Ministry has reported two additional cases of the coronavirus in Jamaica pushing the total to 55.
New cases:
A 74-year-old female from Manchester
A 63-year-old female from Portland.
The Ministry says, so far, 30 males and 25 females have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica.
Case log:
Imported - 28
Import-related - 22
Under investigation - 5
Age range:
Twelve to 87 years
Median age: 55 years
The Health Ministry said there are now 39 persons in quarantine in a government facility, and 55 other people are isolation.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.