Two more COVID-19 cases in Jamaica push tally to 55

Jamaica's Health Ministry has reported two additional cases of the coronavirus in Jamaica pushing the total to 55.

New cases:

A 74-year-old female from Manchester

A 63-year-old female from Portland.

The Ministry says, so far, 30 males and 25 females have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Case log:

Imported - 28

Import-related - 22

Under investigation - 5

Age range:

Twelve to 87 years

Median age: 55 years

The Health Ministry said there are now 39 persons in quarantine in a government facility, and 55 other people are isolation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.