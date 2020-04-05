Alleged Manchester thieves held in Clarendon

Two Manchester men who allegedly robbed a shop in Clarendon of items valued at more than $100,000 are to appear before the May Pen Parish Court on Thursday.

Twenty-one-year-old truck driver Joseph McLeod, otherwise called ‘Rothy’, of Victoria Town, Manchester, and Gowayne Hines, otherwise called ‘Twochie', 22, a labourer also of Victoria Town, Manchester, have been charged with shop breaking and larceny.

The police report that 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, April 01 Hines and McLeod allegedly broke into a woman’s shop in Milk River, Clarendon and stole more than $100,000 worth of electronics and alcoholic beverages.

The police were alerted and the car in which they were travelling was intercepted.

The motorcar was searched and the items found.

The men were then arrested.

