COVID-19 cases now at 58, another patient released following recovery

The Health and Wellness Ministry is reporting that in the last 24 hours, three samples have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 58.

The new cases are:

* A 41-year-old female from St Ann with no travel history; her mode of transmission is under investigation,

* A 52-year-old male from Portland with a travel history from Brazil

* A 41-year-old female from Clarendon with a travel history from New York, USA

The Ministry says there are now 30 imported cases, 22 import-related and six cases are under investigation.

Some 53% of confirmed cases are male, while 47% are female.

The average age of the confirmed cases is 50.4 years old, while the ages range from 12 to 87 years old.

In the meantime, the Ministry says an eighth patient has recovered and been released from hospital, while five patients are awaiting a second test before released from isolation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.