The Dawkinses devoted to family and spiritual strengthening – Part 1

They don’t profess to be the bar by which all couples should be judged, but because of their authenticity, openness, and willingness to help newly-weds, Eileen and Jeffrey Dawkins have been seen as role models for others to emulate.

Married for 12 years, the Dawkinses have learnt through difficult situations how to make it work. They have developed their own method by trusting in the unchanging hands of the Creator.

“Our marriage has become a standard for many. We are open and honest about how we overcame our challenges as we established a firm marital foundation. As we seek to help newly-weds on this journey, we have provided hours of sound advice to young couples. First, to begin with, we make it clear that having a big, fancy wedding day is not the real deal, but having a good marriage should be the goal of every couple,” said Eileen.

With demanding schedules that require serious consideration and proper time management, Eileen told Family & Religion that strengthening homes through shared guidance is a priority for which time must always be made.

“Personally, I focus on grooming young wives on critical areas such as praying for everything concerning their husbands: finances, health, wealth, success; how to create a clean home and house; how to prepare the mind, body, and soul for her king; how to pay keen attention to his spiritual, emotional, and sexual needs; and how to save towards certain big goals.”

She added, “Jeffrey lends support on another level. He spends time and effort in premarital and post-marital counselling. He advises on some of the most delicate areas which have caused many marriages to fail. There are times when couples desire to get married and they are not able to afford the cost, so he drastically reduces same or does it free of cost.”

“Inseparable” is how Eileen describes their union as they both have the utmost respect for each other, as well as common goals and a heart of love.

“…We do not take each other’s heart for granted. As each other’s soulmate, we think about how our decisions, words, and actions will affect each other. We do not just exist; we do enjoyable talks every day about things that matter to each of us. Marriage is intended to be a lifetime commitment where both individuals are enjoying rather than enduring.”

FUNDAMENTAL GUIDELINES MUST BE SET

This wife, mother, and professional said that after more than a decade, the journey into marriage can be tricky, but fundamental guidelines must always be set.

“I have learnt that he (Jeffrey) is at his best when I am at my best. I should not volunteer personal information about my marriage; it is important that I maintain good and virtuous values that will make my husband feel satisfied. I should always pray for my family and present my husband to God so that He will remain faithful and committed to us.”

She continued with a smile, “As mother and wife, one of my fundamental roles is that of a homemaker, and it is imperative that I execute my motherly and wifely duties with diligence. Motherhood requires that I support the decisions he makes as the children’s father, and it is important not to disregard the standards he has set as head of our house, even though sometimes, I think he is too hard on the boys.”

She said sex is extremely important in marriage and should never be used as a weapon against a spouse.

“As a wife, I should never allow anyone to give personal attention to my husband; he is my responsibility. Marriage is an investment; the more I invest, the greater the returns.”

