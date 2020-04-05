Hope in the midst of COVID-19

A typical Jamaican might say, “A weh di backside a gwaan right yah suh?” as we seek to make sense of a situation that comes with great perplexity. COVID-19 has been everybody’s lips. We’ve all been affected by it in some way, shape, or form. It’s crazy how worldwide it is! School lock dung, pickney haffi stay home, non-essential workers are on leave, we are forced to maintain social distance, people are dying left, right and centre. Is there anything good that can come out of this?

Well, for one, I hope that we will realise how much we need each other for society to run smoothly. I hope we all come to the realisation that no matter what our backgrounds are, we are interdependent on each other, whether you rich or you poor, no matter if yuh tief or if yuh dread, no matter if yuh have a crown pon yuh head. We have become more aware of how much the members of society need each other.

As Jamaicans, we have a chance to reflect on what it means to be a society that loves to have unity. We have an opportunity to look at what unifies us. As a nation, let us work together, but, most important, let’s make the God of our founders the foundation on which we stand. Let’s be assured that He is not out of touch with the infirmities of His people, according to the Book of Hebrews. “For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathise with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are — yet he did not sin. Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need,” reads Hebrews 4:15-16, NIV.

In this verse, the author of Hebrews (who is not known) sought to help people to understand that the God-Man Jesus Christ was sent to Earth to die for the redemption of mankind.

Right standing

He died so that we could have right standing with His Father. As we enter the Passover/Easter period, let us reflect on the truth of what took place on the cross. Jesus Christ came to give hope. His Spirit is still with us. Let us avail ourselves of the wonders of His love as we all go through this together.

This is a time for us to look up and reach out to those around us using the various methods of media we have today. I don’t just speak to Jamaica, but I speak to the world. There is still hope! One might say, “Where’s God in all of this?” Rest assured that He is right here with us. Him deh yah wid wi!

One love, family. One love, Jamaica.

Ren Ren