Judith Forbes making a difference with Home 2k Ministries

For over 20 years, Judith Forbes has been serving the destitute, the underserved, and persons who simply require a restoration of hope in their lives by liaising with those who share a similar passion and are able to help make a difference through her Home 2k Ministries.

“This ministry’s main goal is bringing hope and healing to those in need. If the ministry can’t supply the need, then it takes on the responsibility to respond, help the person or entity in need to find a way out. Bringing hope and healing is our most important role. The ministry brings out the best in people, making them feel valuable, cared for, and empowered to live a better life through Christ Jesus through the prayer ministry arm of the organisation,” she said.

With the demands often outnumbering the avenues for support in recent times, Forbes said that she is now, more than ever, appealing to persons who are in a position to help to rescue their brothers and sisters.

“In light of COVID-19, we are overwhelmed with the many calls for intervention and immediate response. So many are now suffering and literally have no means of alleviating their situation. They have no money, no food, no medication, nothing to even fight the virus, should it come their way. Home 2k Ministries is here to respond to the calls and to reach out to those in need as best as it can..., but it takes a village,” she said.

She added, “Right now, we have a lupus patient. She is presently in the hospital and will need over $100,000 to take care of procedures and caring for her health. She reached out to the public for help. When no help came to her rescue through that avenue, she reached out to Home 2k Ministries, and we are trying the best we can to give her hope through her rough days.”

Forbes said that she recognises that there are persons who wish to donate but are hesitant because they are not completely sure if donations will be used for the purpose that was specified. She said it is for this reason that she is also opening up her ministry as a registered charitable organisation to donors.

“Home 2k Ministries depends on donations/contributions to fuel the ministry. It is an open door of opportunity to respond to those who want to be philanthropists but don’t know where to start. Here is your chance to do what Jesus did – bringing hope and healing to mankind. Please use this is as a golden opportunity for you to share heart and hands,” said Forbes.

She said that her ministry has undertaken more projects than she can count: clearing tuition balances for students, assisting with transportation and lunch expenses for students, funding medication expenses for the elderly, funding major surgeries through donors, spearheading back-to-school initiatives, assisting with funeral expenses, assisting individuals who would have been evicted, and participating in a host of initiatives related to community development.

“It’s a joy to see people leaving your presence happier than they came, more hopeful than they have ever been, and empowered to make something of their lives. The greatest problems among those we serve are hunger, low self-esteem, joblessness, and a lack of skill sets. Most of the projects are funded, so far, from donors and loans from lending agencies. H2k does not have any other way of generating funds except through funding from donors and collaborating with agencies,” she said.

Optimistic

With several projects on paper to be completed post-COVID-19, Forbes is optimistic that the Lord will see to the completion of His work.

“We hope to conduct a ‘beyond imagination’ mentorship programme for 100 youngsters between the ages of 12 and 21 in the communities of Cedar Grove, Green Street, Rent Land, Albion, and Ellen Street. These are youngsters who are not in school – school dropouts included. We also want to run a six-month hybrid skills-training programme, collaborating with HEART, NCU, and the Jamaica Defence Force, among a host of other things,” she said.

She added,“I have been a better person spiritually and emotionally by reaching out to others and experience joy when the best is brought out in those you seek to give hope and healing to. Certainly, it is a joy and blessing to see lives transformed before your eyes. My hope text is found in John 14:1-3, and my mantra text is found in Matthew 25:31-40.”

To join the efforts, you may call Home 2k Ministries at 876-490-1572, email them at home2kministries@gmail.com, or send financial contributions to Home 2k Ministries, First Global Bank, Mandeville branch, Savings account #990848760396.

Drop-off locations: Northern Caribbean University and the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, 125 Manchester Road, Mandeville, Manchester, c/o Judith Forbes (876-490-1572).

